Police stop 44 drivers for motoring offences in three hours near Lowestoft

Police stopped 44 drivers in three hours during checks in Bridge Road - Credit: Archant 2015

Police in Lowestoft have stopped 44 drivers for motoring offences in just three hours.

The Norfolk Road Casualty Reduction Team and the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team were carrying out checks in Bridge Road in Oulton Broad on Thursday, June 9.

The stops were made between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

Three children were among 30 people who were found to not be wearing seatbelts.

Other offences included using mobile phones while driving, two insecure loads and other vehicle defects.

An HGV was among the vehicles stopped by police and was found to have a defective tyre.



