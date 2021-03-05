Roads closed and traffic diverted for pothole repairs
Credit: Mick Howes
Motorists could face delays as a number of roads are temporarily closed for repair works.
Traffic will be diverted as the road repairs are carried out on the evening of Friday, March 5, in four roads in Lowestoft.
With Suffolk Highways carrying out pothole repairs, the work is set to take place from 7.30pm until 11.59pm on March 5 with a diversion in place.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.
It states that the work will take place on Old Market Plain, Old Market Street, St Peters Street and High Street in Lowestoft.
A diversion route running from Dukes Head Street, High Street and vice versa in Lowestoft will be in operation.
