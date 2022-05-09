Two-vehicle crash causes queues in Lowestoft

A crash in Lowestoft this afternoon is causing queues on surrounding roads.

Police were called to the scene at St Peter's Street at 3.14pm today.

There was a collision between two vehicles.

Queues persist in the area, with traffic between the A47 and Rotterdam Road, according to the AA traffic map.

Emergency services remain at the scene as of 4pm.

The road is not currently blocked and there are no reported injuries.

