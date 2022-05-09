News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Two-vehicle crash causes queues in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:12 PM May 9, 2022
St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, Suffolk

St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, Suffolk - Credit: Google

A crash in Lowestoft this afternoon is causing queues on surrounding roads.

Police were called to the scene at St Peter's Street at 3.14pm today.

There was a collision between two vehicles.

Queues persist in the area, with traffic between the A47 and Rotterdam Road, according to the AA traffic map.

Emergency services remain at the scene as of 4pm.

The road is not currently blocked and there are no reported injuries.

