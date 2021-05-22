Rail passengers face weekend disruption due to repair work

Published: 8:59 AM May 22, 2021

Rail journeys could be affected this weekend as essential track and bridge maintenance works take place.

People are being warned as Network Rail carries out re-signalling and bridge maintenance work.

Buses will replace trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, between Norwich and Lowestoft and between Halesworth and Lowestoft all weekend.

The re-signalling work will take place on the Wherry Lines between Norwich, Lowestoft, and Yarmouth as maintenance work takes place at Oulton Broad swing bridge on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "Planned engineering work will take place between Norwich and Great Yarmouth/Lowestoft via Brundall from 2am on Saturday, May 22 to 2am on Monday, May 24.

"All services will be replaced by buses throughout.

"Sorry, we cannot convey full-size bicycles or e-scooters on replacement buses."

Buses will also replace trains between Halesworth and Lowestoft all weekend.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "On Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, Network Rail is undertaking planned engineering work on the East Suffolk Line between Halesworth and Lowestoft from 3am on May 22 to 3am on May 24.

"As a result, buses replace trains between Halesworth and Lowestoft via intermediate stations.

"The 22.02pm Ipswich to Lowestoft train service on Sunday, May 23 will be replaced by a bus service throughout.

"All lines will be blocked."