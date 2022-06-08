Village road to close temporarily for maintenance works

Work will be carried out later this month on the B1126 Wangford Road in Reydon. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a stretch of village road is temporarily closed with traffic diverted for a week.

Suffolk Highways will carry out maintenance works later this month on the B1126 in Reydon, near Southwold with a road closure set to be in force.

The work is taking place on the B1126 Wangford Road in Reydon from 9.30am on Monday, June 20 to 3pm on Friday, June 24.

A diversion route will be in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that "carriageway patching works" will be carried out "from A1095 Halesworth Road to Quay Lane" on the B1126 Wangford Road in Reydon "prior to surface dressing".

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Service 99 Wangford journeys will be unable to use their normal route and will be diverted via Lowestoft Road (Coast Road) in both directions, between Wrentham and Southwold."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.