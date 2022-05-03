Village road to be temporarily closed for BT works

Work is set to take place on the B1126 Wangford Road in Reydon. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a village road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for BT Openreach works.

Suffolk Highways will carry out the works next week on the B1126 in Reydon, near Southwold with a road closure set to be in force.

The work is taking place on the B1126 Wangford Road in Reydon between 9am and 3pm from Monday, May 9 to Thursday, May 12.

A diversion route will be in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Wangford Road, Reydon will be closed between 9am to 3pm Monday, May 9 to Thursday, May 12 to allow for BT works to take place between Long Acre and the Randolph Hotel.

"Service 99 Wangford journeys will therefore be unable to use Jermyn’s Road and will diverted via Covert Road and Lowestoft Road in both directions."

