News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays warning as road in Reydon is closed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:04 AM January 10, 2022
Covert Road Reydon temporary closure

Covert Road in Reydon has been temporarily closed to allow Essex And Suffolk Water to carry out repair works this week. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a village road is temporarily closed for water works.

Suffolk Highways has temporarily closed Covert Road in Reydon to allow Essex And Suffolk Water to carry out repair works this week.

The village road has been closed and traffic diverted as the works take place between today (Monday, January 10) and 11.59pm on Thursday, January 13.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Travellers using BorderBus were being warned of the temporary closure.

A spokesman said: "Covert Road, Reydon closed from 7.30am on Monday, January 10 to Thursday, January 13.

"146, 524 & SJL9 buses will use Wangford Road and not serve Jermyns Road, Covert Road or Green Lane in Reydon."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

  1. 1 Community-spirited residents ‘flabbergasted’ to raise more than £2,000 for charity
  2. 2 How has Lowestoft changed over the last decade?
  3. 3 Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
  1. 4 Woman's health tips after incredible body transformation
  2. 5 Air ambulance responds after man in his 40s suffers emergency in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Pub which is set to close breached Covid rules during third lockdown
  4. 7 "I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day
  5. 8 Flats evacuated after cable fire left building 'unsafe'
  6. 9 The major plans and events for Lowestoft in 2022
  7. 10 Teen chased by security after trying to steal trolley of beer from Lidl
Suffolk Highways
Southwold News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fighting Cocks in Lowestoft is due to be closed but locals, regulars and staff are fighting to k

'We will fight for this' - Anger over sudden closure of 1930s Lowestoft pub

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft, forms part of the Great Eastern Linear

Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A CGI visualisation of the new Lowestoft Jubilee Promenade beach huts

Changes to planned beach hut sales amid disability exclusion fears

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Peter Wright reacting after losing the 1st set during day fourteen of the William Hill World Darts C

The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon