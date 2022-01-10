Delays warning as road in Reydon is closed

Covert Road in Reydon has been temporarily closed to allow Essex And Suffolk Water to carry out repair works this week. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a village road is temporarily closed for water works.

Suffolk Highways has temporarily closed Covert Road in Reydon to allow Essex And Suffolk Water to carry out repair works this week.

The village road has been closed and traffic diverted as the works take place between today (Monday, January 10) and 11.59pm on Thursday, January 13.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Travellers using BorderBus were being warned of the temporary closure.

A spokesman said: "Covert Road, Reydon closed from 7.30am on Monday, January 10 to Thursday, January 13.

"146, 524 & SJL9 buses will use Wangford Road and not serve Jermyns Road, Covert Road or Green Lane in Reydon."

