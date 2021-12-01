Road closed for 'emergency' repairs to Victorian footbridge

Safety concerns were raised during an inspection of the Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A busy road has been closed to traffic in a coastal town as emergency repairs are carried out to a popular footbridge.

Motorists are being warned of delays after The Ravine in Lowestoft was temporarily closed at 4.45pm on Monday afternoon (November 29).

Lowestoft Police taped off access to the Jubilee Bridge to allow for repairs to the footbridge. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With interim work due to be carried out this week, it was discovered "more urgent work" was required during the latest inspection of the Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft.

The popular 19th century footbridge has been temporarily closed as specialist work is set to be carried out on the "listed structure".

The Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

In October it was confirmed East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Town Council were working together to finalise a "programme of repairs" to the Victorian footbridge that was built in 1887.

With these still being finalised, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Interim repair works were due to begin on the Ravine Bridge on Monday to bond loose sections of concrete from the deck, in order to minimise risk of sections falling onto the road below.

The Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

“On closer inspection, engineers established that the bonding solution was unsuitable for larger cracks that had appeared, and the decision was taken to close The Ravine.

“Given that public safety is our number one priority, the closure will remain in place until this is resolved.

“However, this work will be completed ahead of the main, planned refurbishment of the bridge, for which a full specification is being finalised."

Safety concerns were raised during an inspection of the Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With The Ravine temporarily closed and a diversion in place “delays are likely” while the emergency works are carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

In a Twitter post, Suffolk Highways said: "The Ravine, Lowestoft has been closed from A47 to Cart Score due to damage to the footbridge.

"The closure is due to be removed on December 10, 2021.

"Please follow the diversion A47, Whapload Road, The Ravine and vice versa."

The latest closure comes after safety concerns had been raised during an inspection of the Jubilee Bridge last December.

Back then, an area of the railings on the Jubilee Bridge footbridge were found to be loose during the inspection.