Delays warning with road set to be closed for gas main works
- Credit: Google Images
Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a section of road is temporarily closed with traffic diverted for seven days.
Cadent will carry out gas works later this month in Lowestoft with a road closure set to be in force.
The work is taking place on Rowan Way in Lowestoft from Monday, October 17, to Monday, October 24.
Diversion routes will be in place while the works are carried out.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map "delays are likely."
Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.
A post on the First bus website said: "Rowan Way, Lowestoft will be closed for gas main works from Monday, October 17 to Monday, October 24.
"Service 106 will therefore be diverted from Burnt Hill Road, left onto Conrad Road and ahead to line of route."
Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.