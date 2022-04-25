Road set to be temporarily closed for 'urgent' repairs

The Street in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft will be temporarily closed. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a busy road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for emergency repairs.

Suffolk Highways will carry out emergency works on The Street in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft with a road closure set to be in force.

The repairs are taking place on The Street "from The Gardens to The Mardle" on Wednesday, April 27, between 9am and 3pm.

A diversion route will be in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Urgent - patch repair is failing, urgent reinstatement and carriageway repair and removal of water in gully to stop it failing."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "The Street, Carlton Colville will be closed for carriageway works between the Bell Inn and Secrets Corner from 9am to 3pm on April 27.

"Service X22 will be diverting via Rectory Road and Church Lane in both directions during this time."

