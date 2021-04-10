Road to be closed and traffic diverted for a week

Published: 5:49 PM April 10, 2021

Drivers could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted for a week.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Clifford Drive in Lowestoft as roadworks are carried out between Monday, April 12 and Friday, April 16.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Suffolk Highways said it would be patching up parts of the carriageway, ahead of putting down a new road surface and associated works, with the temporary closure in place from 7am on April 12 to 11.59pm on April 16.

A diversion route of 1.9 km - along the A1117, Colville Road, Westwood Avenue, Broadwaters Road and vice versa - will be in operation.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "To allow for carriageway patching prior to surface dressing, Clifford Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from April 12 to April 16 affecting service 109.

"We will be unable to serve stops on Broadwaters Road and Clifford Drive during this closure."

