Traffic to be diverted with busy road in Lowestoft closed for 10 days
Drivers are being warned of possible delays as a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted for the next 10 days.
Work has started as Suffolk Highways temporarily closes Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.
Fibre cable works are under way from now until 11.59pm on Friday, October 29 as CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd carry out works on Normanston Drive.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.
A diversion route of about 3.8km will be in operation throughout the course of the works.
Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.
A post on the First bus website said: "Normanston Drive will be closed towards Lowestoft bus station to allow the installation of fibre cable works until Friday, October 29.
"Routes 105, 106 and 122 will therefore be diverted via Gorleston Road, Somerleyton Road, Millennium Way and Peto Way."
