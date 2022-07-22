Road set to close after potentially 'dangerous flooding' fears raised

Urgent works will be taking place on the B1437 - along a section of Whites Lane in Kessingland and Church Road in Kessingland. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as sections of a busy road are temporarily closed with traffic diverted.

An emergency road closure will be in place as Suffolk Highways oversee drainage works in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

The "urgent" works will be taking place on the B1437 - along a section of Whites Lane in Kessingland and Church Road in Kessingland.

A diversion route will be in place as the B1437 is closed "from High Street to Church Road" and "from Whites Lane to Lloyds Avenue" as the works are carried out between 7am and 11.30am on Sunday, July 24.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map "delays are likely" as the works take place, with traffic restrictions in place.

It states: "Urgent works - potential dangerous flooding on the highway."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Service 99 will serve the Kessingland loop but will be diverted via Field Lane and High Street in both directions."

