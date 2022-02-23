News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays warning with roads to be closed for resurfacing works

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:33 AM February 23, 2022
B1074 Lowestoft closures

Closures will be in place on sections of the B1074 Oulton Road and Church Road in Lowestoft for two evenings next week. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers could face disruption next week as parts of two roads are temporarily closed with traffic diverted.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing works, with closures in place on sections of the B1074 Oulton Road and Church Road for two evenings next week.

Parts of Oulton Road and Church Road will be closed overnight from 7pm on Monday, February 28 to 5am on Wednesday, March 2.

With the work taking place each evening from 7pm next Monday and Tuesday, works will be carried out on the B1074 from Hollingsworth Road to Rotterdam Road.

A diversion route, which runs between the B1074 – A1144 – A1117 – B1074 and vice versa will be in operation and with the closures in place "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

