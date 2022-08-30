Major milestones marked as key schemes continue to progress

Good progress continues to be made in the construction of a town's long-awaited third crossing.

Key milestones continue to be marked as works gather pace on a project that is hoped to reduce traffic congestion in Lowestoft, regenerate the area and attract new investment for the local economy.

The £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

The much-needed Gull Wing third crossing - which will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way - has been hailed as "an iconic and important bridge for Lowestoft," which is being delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction.

With the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge due to open in 2023, last week "a significant stage" was reached as "the last pile" out of 180 was installed for the bridge structure for "Pier 1 on the south side of the Lake."

Work continues on the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge. - Credit: Mick Howes

It followed "another milestone" was achieved earlier this month "towards the first section of the bridge (NAV1) being lifted into place over the railway."

With the "concrete part of the deck poured", a spokesman said: "As we get closer to moving NAV 1 into its final place across the Network Rail line in October, the concrete deck layer has been successfully completed."

Work continues on the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge. - Credit: Mick Howes

As it is anticipated that "NAV1 will be lifted into place in October 2022," it was an historic occasion in March this year as the NAV1 section - the first major section of the new Gull Wing bridge - arrived in Lowestoft.

The NAV1 section makes its way through the Bascule bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The North Approach Viaduct (NAV1) section - the steel section of the bridge for the northern approach crossing the railway line in Lowestoft - arrived on a barge following a 32-hour crossing from Ghent in Belgium.

It weighs 380 tonnes and is 55m long.

The NAV1 section about to head through the Bascule bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Other recent achievements include the piling being completed on Cofferdam 5, new footways being laid on Canning Road and on the northern side of the Southern Roundabout.

Changes to the road layout near the bridge also took effect in May as a new access road - Colin Law Way - was unveiled.

Colin Law Way opens as a new access road is unveiled as part of the Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

And earlier this month the northern side of the southern roundabout has neared completion, with Waveney Drive reopening in both directions from the week beginning August 14.

From early September, Waveney Drive be closed again until the end of the year to allow for the completion of the roundabout and associated works.

Gull Wing Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Simon Bretherton, Suffolk County Council's project director, said: “It has to be remembered these works support a new bridge that will bring huge benefits to Lowestoft and the wider area for many years to come, thanks to reduced traffic congestion and regeneration of the area from the investment it will attract.”

With installation of the bascule section of the bridge expected next year, the bridge is due to open mid to late 2023.

Rail station

Proposals to redevelop a disused part of Lowestoft's railway station were being discussed this month.

A drop-in event at East Point Pavilion was being held on August 25 to scrutinise the plans, which would see the building brought back into full use to provide a restaurant, cafe and flexible workspace.

Lowestoft railway station. Picture: Archant library. - Credit: James Bass

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “The proposed redevelopment will bring this building back into use, retaining its character while adding an attractive and welcoming new space for people to enjoy."

The proposals form part of the council's regeneration plans, with the building falling into the Station Quarter project, along with the former Post Office.

Port

Ambitious plans to develop marine facilities at the Port of Lowestoft have received a major boost.

With Associated British Ports (ABP) unveiling its five-year vision for the port in 2021, centring around ABP developing the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF) with the aim of delivering infrastructure to meet the offshore energy industry's demands, plans were given the seal of approval late last year

As the Marine Management Organisation gave consent for the £25 million development of the LEEF, earlier this year it took the "best project" title at the regional Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) awards for Planning Excellence 2022.

The Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility - Credit: Associated British Ports

And earlier this month, there was a further boost as a £24.9m Towns Fund programme to transform Lowestoft received final Government approval enabling work to progress on five major regeneration projects - including the Port Gateway project, which will support the development of the LEEF.

Andrew Harston, ABP Director for Wales and Short Sea Ports, said: “The LEEF project has the potential to attract many supply chain companies to Lowestoft and create an offshore renewable energy cluster, bringing new jobs and prosperity to the area.”

All five projects - including the Port Gateway project - are due to be completed by March 2026.