Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week

Several roads in Lowestoft, including Durban Road (pictured), have been impacted by the construction of the third crossing. - Credit: Mick Howes

Ongoing roadworks in Lowestoft may impact your journeys in the coming week.

Here are some of the ongoing and planned roadworks to be aware of.

Work is continuing on the new £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there also delays expected on Denmark Road and Peto Way on the other.

Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Once completed in 2023, it is hoped that Lowestoft's third crossing will reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

There will also be a lane closure on St Peters Street until Wednesday, January 12, due to ongoing roadworks.

Delays are said to be likely.