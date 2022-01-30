Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Ongoing construction in Lowestoft may impact your journey in the coming week.
Here are some of the ongoing and planned roadworks to be aware of.
The continued construction of the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge has lead to roadworks on several roads in the town.
On the north side of Lake Lothing, part of Denmark Road is closed, with temporary traffic lights in place affecting both Peto Way and Rotterdam Road.
On the south side of the lake, Waveney Drive is closed for construction of the new third crossing.
Temporary traffic signals are in place.
Durban Road also remains closed as part of the Gull Wing Bridge works.
The third crossing will eventually link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way.
Ongoing Cadent Gas works on Higher Drive will continue this week. Multi-way signals are in place.
These works are set to be completed on March 18.
On Friday, February 4, Anglian Water will be carrying out works on Gorleston Road. Two-way signals will be in operation on the road.
Hamilton Road, which closed between Whapload Road and Newcombe Road on January 10, will remain shut until September 30.