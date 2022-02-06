Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
- Credit: Mick Howes
Drivers could face delays this week with roadworks are continuing and starting across Lowestoft.
Here are some of the most important ones to watch out for.
On Rotterdam Road temporary traffic lights will be in place due to construction work at Peto Way, some delays are to be expected.
Waveney Drive is closed due to construction on the B1531 Waveney Drive both ways from A12 Horn Hill to Waveney Crescent.
Durban Road will also be closed from the B1531 Waveney Drive to Kimberley Road as part of the Gull Wing Bridge works.
Hamilton Road will continue to be closed to allow for access and piling activities for flood walls work and replacement footpath surfacing.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place with a signed diversion around Newcombe Road and Whapload Road.
Delays are also likely on Higher Drive where Cadent are carrying out gas works.