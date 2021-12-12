Roadworks to be aware of in Lowestoft this week

Drivers are likely to face delays this week due to ongoing construction in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Ongoing construction in Lowestoft may impact your journey in the coming week.

Here are some of the ongoing and planned roadworks to be aware of.

The continued construction of the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge has lead to roadworks on several roads in the town.

On the north side of Lake Lothing, part of Denmark Road is closed, with temporary traffic lights in place.

This affects Peto Way and Rotterdam Road.

On the south side of the lake, Waveney Drive is closed for construction of the new third crossing.

Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Durban Road also remains closed as part of the Gull Wing Bridge works.

The third crossing will eventually link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way with construction expected to last until spring 2022.

Between December 13 and 14, Openreach will be conducting roadworks in Gorleston Road in Lowestoft End.

Temporary traffic signals will be placed in Gorleston Road, Hall Road, Oulton Road, and Somerleyton Road, where they meet at a roundabout.

Commodore Road will be closed for gasworks by Cadent between Monday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 15.

The road is closed near The Commodore, with the rest of it access only.

Westwood Avenue, near Elm Tree Road, will see the introduction of multi-way signals to control traffic while Openreach conduct works between December 14 and 16.

This may cause delays to Colville Road.

In Kessingland, temporary control signals will be in place on High Street and Church Road between December 13 and 17.

