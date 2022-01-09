Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week

What roadworks are in Lowestoft this week? - Credit: Mick Howes

With roads across Lowestoft set to be impacted by works this week, here are some disruptions you should be aware of.

Work remains ongoing on the £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there also delays expected on Denmark Road and Peto Way on the other.

Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Once completed in 2023, it is hoped that Lowestoft's third crossing will reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

The works on Elm Tree Road will be finished by Tuesday, January 11, while a lane closure on St Peters Street remains until Wednesday, January 12.

Delays are said to be likely.