Road to be closed and traffic diverted for overnight works

Published: 3:24 PM May 10, 2021

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft as roadworks are carried out overnight "from the A1144 junction to Church Road junction." Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Drivers could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted for three nights this month.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft as roadworks are carried out overnight.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out on Rotterdam Road "from the A1144 junction to Church Road junction."

Suffolk Highways said it would be patching up parts of the carriageway, ahead of associated works, with the temporary closure in place from 7pm on May 18 to 7am on May 19.

Further works will also take place with two overnight closures between May 27 to May 29 from 7pm to 7am for "carriageway patching prior to surface dressing."

You may also want to watch:

A diversion route - along Church Road, Boston Road, A1144 and vice versa - will be in operation.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.