East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up

A road has been closed after a sinkhole opened up in an east Suffolk village.

The sinkhole is near the Waterside holiday park in The Street in Corton, near Lowestoft.

Police were called just after 1pm on March 10 and Anglian Water has closed the road.

The water supplier was unable to reveal how long the road would be closed for.

