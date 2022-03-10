News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:05 PM March 10, 2022
A sinkhole has opened up on The Street in Lowestoft

A sinkhole has opened up on The Street in Corton, near Lowestoft - Credit: Joseph Lambert

A road has been closed after a sinkhole opened up in an east Suffolk village.

The sinkhole is near the Waterside holiday park in The Street in Corton, near Lowestoft.

Anglian Water has closed the road

Anglian Water has closed the road - Credit: Joseph Lambert

Police were called just after 1pm on March 10 and Anglian Water has closed the road.

The water supplier was unable to reveal how long the road would be closed for.

