The road in South Cove, near Southwold, has been closed

A road in a village in east Suffolk has been closed by police after a crash.

Suffolk police confirmed the B1127 in South Cove, just outside of Southwold, was closed shortly after 7am on Thursday.

The road has been shut outside of St Lawrence's Church.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.