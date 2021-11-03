News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Still time to have your say on walking and cycling scheme in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:15 PM November 3, 2021
Suffolk County Council is proposing to upgrade existing routes between Dell Road to the Kirkley Rise area, Lowestoft.

Suffolk County Council is proposing to upgrade existing routes between Dell Road to the Kirkley Rise area, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A scheme that could see footpaths widened and new crossings provided in south Lowestoft as part of plans to improve walking and cycling links is progressing.

There's still time to have your say in a public consultation over improving walking and cycling facilities between Dell Road and Kirkley Rise in Lowestoft.

Suffolk County Council consultation walking cycling Lowestoft

Part of the proposals to improve walking and cycling links in south Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

After Suffolk County Council (SCC) unveiled plans as part of phase 2 of the Active Travel Fund last month, people in the town are being urged to have their say on plans to upgrade the existing routes.

And with a consultation continuing for a few more days, your views are being sought on the proposals to enhance walking and cycling provision in areas of Lowestoft.

With the county council keen to hear people’s thoughts about the proposed improvements, which "will provide sustainable and safer links between residential developments, schools, and employment areas", the changes would enhance existing walking and cycling routes.

Dell Road Lowestoft

Dell Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

For the Dell Road and Kirkley Rise scheme, a county council spokesman said: "Suffolk County Council is proposing to upgrade existing routes between Dell Road to the Kirkley Rise area, Lowestoft.

"The proposals include widening existing footpaths to a standard suitable for cycling, providing new pedestrian and cycle crossings and improving signage to help make walking and cycling easier and more convenient for people.

Cycling south Lowestoft proposals

Have your say on plans to improve walking and cycling links in south Lowestoft. - Credit: Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com

"The route will connect residential areas with existing walking and cycling routes to fill in a ‘missing link’ in the network."

With an online survey and public consultation launched in September, the consultation runs until November 8.

Suffolk County Council councillor Alexander Nicoll said the bid would be put in as soon as possible.

Alexander Nicoll, Suffolk County Council's deputy cabinet member for transport strategy - Credit: Archant

Alexander Nicoll, SCC's deputy cabinet member for transport strategy, said: “The views of the public are important and we want to hear what people think about these proposals."

To view the Dell Road and Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft scheme and have your say visit the county council website.

To fill in an offline version of the survey email transport.schemes@suffolk.gov.uk or call 0345 606 6171.

Information about the scheme can also be found by calling Suffolk County Council’s customer service contact centre on 03456 066 067.

Suffolk County Council
Lowestoft News

