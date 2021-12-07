News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Fallen tree blocks train lines near Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:23 PM December 7, 2021
Train lines have been blocked at Somerleyton, near Lowestoft, due to a fallen tree caused by Storm Barra.

A fallen tree has affected train services between Norwich and Lowestoft. 

Greater Anglia has reported that the lines have been blocked at Somerleyton due to a fallen tree caused by Storm Barra. 

Services between Norwich and Lowestoft have now been suspended.  

Network Rail staff are at the scene and are attempting to remove the tree. 

Lowestoft News

