Fallen tree blocks train lines near Lowestoft

Train lines have been blocked at Somerleyton, near Lowestoft, due to a fallen tree caused by Storm Barra. - Credit: Network Rail

A fallen tree has affected train services between Norwich and Lowestoft.

Greater Anglia has reported that the lines have been blocked at Somerleyton due to a fallen tree caused by Storm Barra.

Services between Norwich and Lowestoft have now been suspended.

Network Rail staff are at the scene and are attempting to remove the tree.

