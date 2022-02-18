News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Cars forced to dodge damaged fence near Lowestoft third crossing work

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:15 PM February 18, 2022
Heavy winds damaged part of the protective barriers close to where work is under way on Lowestoft's third crossing.

Heavy winds damaged part of the protective barriers close to where work is underway on Lowestoft's third crossing - Credit: Oliver Bolton

Cars were forced to avoid a fence left scattered across the road after it had become damaged due to disruption caused by Storm Eunice.

Heavy winds broke part of the protective barriers in Denmark Road in Lowestoft, close to where work is underway on the town's third crossing.

Work began on the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in March 2021.

The bridge, which will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way, is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

Police have been contacted for comment.

