Stunning drone photos capture progress of Gull Wing bridge

Gallery

Drone photos have captured the progress of the Gull Wing bridge in construction in Lowestoft. - Credit: Sonny Ling/East Commercial

New drone photos have highlighted the continuing progress of a town's long-awaited third crossing.

Construction of the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge started in Lowestoft in the spring last year.

And as works gather pace on both the northern and southern sides of Lake Lothing, these stunning photos capture the progress being made as the bridge will link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way.

The drone photos were captured by Sonny Ling, an assistant surveyor with East Commercial Chartered Surveyors.

Mr Ling said: "I work for a commercial property and chartered surveyor practise based in Great Yarmouth, but we regularly carry out work in Lowestoft.

"On a recent job on Riverside Road - close to where the construction of the third crossing is under way - I was performing a drone survey of the roof of a unit.

"After completing this, and as I was within distance to get some photos of the progress of the bridge, I took the opportunity to get some good shots."

He added that he was "pleased with the outcome" as it was "perfect weather to take the shots."

With Farrans Construction overseeing construction works on the Gull Wing, on behalf of Suffolk County Council, these works include two new roundabouts and road improvement works; ground improvements; eight bridge spans; the construction and fit-out of a control tower and marine works.

Opening in mid to late 2023, the bridge - which is more than 100 years in the making - aims to reduce traffic congestion in the town, helping to regenerate the area and attract new investment.

The most recent Gull Wing Lowestoft newsletter said: "The beginning of April sees us marking the end of our first year on-site, and what a difference a year makes.

"From the demolition of the large sheds where the new Colin Law Way is currently being finalised, to the concrete piers starting to 'grow' out of the ground ready to support the eight-span bridge structure, it is now obvious to observers that we really are delivering this project for Lowestoft."

