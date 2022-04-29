A12 resurfacing plan confirmed as road closure announced

The A12 at Blythburgh will close overnight on June 10. - Credit: Matthew Usher.

A section of the A12 between Lowestoft and Ipswich will be closed for a night this summer as resurfacing work is carried out.

Suffolk Highways last week confirmed it plans to treat 150-miles of the county’s roads across more than 170 sites for its programme running from now until the end of August.

The programme includes road resurfacing – where the old surface is either overlaid or removed to a certain depth and a new surface applied – or surface dressing where the existing road surface is sealed and improved.

Portions of the county’s main A-road routes have been confirmed for May and June, with dates and diversions now lined up.

A stretch of the A12 at Blythburgh will be closed for full resurfacing overnight on June 10.

It will be one of seven stretches of the road to be improved, along with sections at Kelsale-cum-Carlton, Yoxford, Woodbridge, Melton, Benhall and Brightwell.

Suffolk Highways said the schemes will be overnight road closures to limit disruption as much as possible, with working hours for each scheme varying between 7pm and 6am.

A spokesperson said: “Surface treatments are very weather dependant and may be subject to change."