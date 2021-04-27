Road to be closed for gully cleaning works

Published: 10:49 AM April 27, 2021

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Minden Road in Lowestoft as roadworks are carried out. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Drivers could face delays as a road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Minden Road in Lowestoft as roadworks are carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 27.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Suffolk Highways said it would be closing Minden Road in Lowestoft "from the A1144 until Hill Road" for "gully cleaning" with the temporary closure in place from 9.30am and 3.30pm on April 27.

Motorists are being urged to follow a diversion route of 0.5km - along Hill Road, Rotterdam Road and vice versa - as it is temporarily in operation.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map.