Road to close for eight months for repairs to historic Victorian footbridge

Repairs and refurbishment of a historic footbridge is set to start. - Credit: Mick Howes

Repairs and refurbishment of a historic footbridge are set to start next week - with a road and footpath set to be closed for almost eight months.

After plans for a scheme of "repair and refurbishment works" to a designated listed structure in Lowestoft were given the green light in February, a new lease of life is earmarked for the 19th century Jubilee Bridge in Lowestoft, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine.

A listed building consent application submitted to East Suffolk Council in December last year, centring around the historic footbridge being restored, was given the green light in February after permission was granted unanimously by councillors.

The bridge has been temporarily closed since safety concerns were raised during an inspection in December 2020.

In October last year, East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Town Council confirmed they were working together to finalise a "programme of repairs" to the Victorian footbridge that was built in 1887 to celebrate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.

A planning statement said: "The works proposed are quite extensive and look to refurbish the bridge to a safe and useable structure as well as bring it back up to a condition which is visually attractive and well maintained."

Drivers and walkers are being warned they could face disruption as works are carried out, with The Ravine in Lowestoft being temporarily closed.

Suffolk Highways will oversee the works that will see The Ravine in Lowestoft closed from next week until May next year.

A diversion route, running for about 3km, will be in place while the works are carried out.

They will begin on September 20 until May 12.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map "delays are likely."

It states: "Full repair and refurbishment of Grade II pedestrian footbridge that abuts North Parade and Belle Vue Park.

"Work required due to deterioration of bridge over several years.

"The footbridge is currently closed to the public because of safety concerns.

"After multiple emergency road closures over the last couple of years, a full refurbishment and repair programme has been put in place lasting eight months."

