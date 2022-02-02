News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist and driver of Ford Focus crash near busy Lowestoft roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:07 AM February 2, 2022
The crash between a cyclist and a car led to heavy delays close to Bloodmoor Roundabout in Lowestoft.

The crash between a cyclist and a car led to heavy delays close to Bloodmoor Roundabout in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist and the driver of a Ford Focus crashed in Lowestoft close to a busy roundabout.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene on the A12 Tom Crisp Way, near Bloodmoor Roundabout, just after 7am on Wednesday (February 2).

Following the crash, there was said to be heavy delays close to the roundabout and on Tom Crisp Way.

A police spokeswoman confirmed "minor injuries".

She said: "We were called at 7.08am to reports that a bike had been hit by a car.

"The road is being cleared and traffic is now passing through."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Time please! Sue and Terry Willgoss The Carlton public house Lowestoft

'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Reilly

Thug who 'climbed in window and threatened man for over an hour' is jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for thr

Serial beggar jailed for 12 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon