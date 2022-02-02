Cyclist and driver of Ford Focus crash near busy Lowestoft roundabout

The crash between a cyclist and a car led to heavy delays close to Bloodmoor Roundabout in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist and the driver of a Ford Focus crashed in Lowestoft close to a busy roundabout.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene on the A12 Tom Crisp Way, near Bloodmoor Roundabout, just after 7am on Wednesday (February 2).

Following the crash, there was said to be heavy delays close to the roundabout and on Tom Crisp Way.

A police spokeswoman confirmed "minor injuries".

She said: "We were called at 7.08am to reports that a bike had been hit by a car.

"The road is being cleared and traffic is now passing through."

