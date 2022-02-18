Police shut busy retail park road after Storm Eunice destroys sign

The large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park has been ripped off due to heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice. - Credit: Josh Staniland

Police have closed a busy road in Lowestoft after heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice ripped the top of the entrance's sign off.

Tower Road has been closed for safety reasons after the large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park was destroyed by heavy winds.

Officers have urged people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tower Road, Lowestoft is closed due to a dangerous insecure sign and weather conditions. Please find alternative diversion on your travels and avoid the area. #1409 #NRT5 — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) February 18, 2022

Elsewhere in the area, trees have been brought down by 60mph gusts across the region.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area. - Credit: Mick Howes

Gusts have already been recorded at 60mph but they could reach as high as 80mph.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.