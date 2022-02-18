Police shut busy retail park road after Storm Eunice destroys sign
Published: 1:44 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:24 PM February 18, 2022
- Credit: Josh Staniland
Police have closed a busy road in Lowestoft after heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice ripped the top of the entrance's sign off.
Tower Road has been closed for safety reasons after the large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park was destroyed by heavy winds.
Officers have urged people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Elsewhere in the area, trees have been brought down by 60mph gusts across the region.
Gusts have already been recorded at 60mph but they could reach as high as 80mph.
