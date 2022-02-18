News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Police shut busy retail park road after Storm Eunice destroys sign

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:44 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 2:24 PM February 18, 2022
The large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park has been ripped off due to heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice.

The large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park has been ripped off due to heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice. - Credit: Josh Staniland

Police have closed a busy road in Lowestoft after heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice ripped the top of the entrance's sign off.

Tower Road has been closed for safety reasons after the large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park was destroyed by heavy winds.

Officers have urged people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Elsewhere in the area, trees have been brought down by 60mph gusts across the region.

Gusts have already been recorded at 60mph but they could reach as high as 80mph.

Suffolk Live News
Storm Eunice
Lowestoft News

