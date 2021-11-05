Transport minister's promise over trains to London

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said that the industrys failure to meet the deadline was 'extremely disappointing' as 'owners and operators have had 10 years to prepare'. Picture: Neil Didsbury. - Credit: Archant

A transport minister has promised to work with a local MP and Greater Anglia in a bid to deliver direct trains between Lowestoft and London.

In a topical transport questions session in the House of Commons on Thursday, November 4, Waveney MP Peter Aldous highlighted the blow to hopes for direct train services between the UK's most easterly town and the capital.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia this week confirmed the direct services were no longer a commitment as part of a new deal between the company and the Department for Transport, although bosses have agreed to look for opportunities to introduce them going forward.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: Mick Howes

He said: "The new agreement between the Department for Transport and Greater Anglia on running the railways in East Anglia has omitted the previous commitment in the franchise to reinstate through-services from Lowestoft to Liverpool Street.

"Greater Anglia has agreed that it will look at that over the next six months.

"Will my honourable friend work with it and me to see whether it is possible to do that?"

Chris Heaton-Harris, transport minister, confirmed he would.