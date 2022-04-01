Road closed for emergency works after 'strong winds' cause damage

The fallen trees have caused damage leading to the temporary closure of The Ravine in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

Motorists are being warned they could face disruption as a busy road has been temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "emergency" repairs.

Suffolk Highways is carrying out emergency works on The Ravine in Lowestoft, with a road closure now in force.

It comes after two trees were uprooted leading to damage and a "lamp column" blocked the road on Friday morning (April 1).

Emergency works are taking place with The Ravine now closed "between "A47 Yarmouth Road to Cart Score" from today until 3.30pm on Monday, April 4.

The fallen trees have caused damage leading to the temporary closure of The Ravine in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

A post on the Lowestoft Town Council website and Facebook page said: "Following last night's high winds, Lowestoft Town Council can confirm The Ravine has been closed due to damage.

"Our contractors are currently on site making the area secure but we can confirm this will be ongoing over the weekend and early next week."

With The Ravine having been "damaged due to strong winds", a diversion route is in place as "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

The damage that led to the temporary closure of The Ravine in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

It states: "Emergency - two fallen trees and lamp column down blocking the road.

"Machinery required to remove hazard."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.