Road closed for emergency works after 'strong winds' cause damage
- Credit: Lowestoft Town Council
Motorists are being warned they could face disruption as a busy road has been temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "emergency" repairs.
Suffolk Highways is carrying out emergency works on The Ravine in Lowestoft, with a road closure now in force.
It comes after two trees were uprooted leading to damage and a "lamp column" blocked the road on Friday morning (April 1).
Emergency works are taking place with The Ravine now closed "between "A47 Yarmouth Road to Cart Score" from today until 3.30pm on Monday, April 4.
A post on the Lowestoft Town Council website and Facebook page said: "Following last night's high winds, Lowestoft Town Council can confirm The Ravine has been closed due to damage.
"Our contractors are currently on site making the area secure but we can confirm this will be ongoing over the weekend and early next week."
With The Ravine having been "damaged due to strong winds", a diversion route is in place as "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.
Most Read
- 1 Enquiries flood in for new beach huts on Lowestoft seafront
- 2 Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash
- 3 Fallen tree blocks road in Oulton
- 4 Charity shop to close after 30 years in town centre
- 5 Aldi to create 62 more jobs across Suffolk
- 6 Two bikes stolen after block of garages is targeted
- 7 Adventure Island vandalised in town following break-in
- 8 See inside this six-bedroom home with sea views on the market for £700k
- 9 Signs installed at new store ahead of opening on £9.3m retail park
- 10 Indian restaurants with 5-star hygiene ratings in Lowestoft
It states: "Emergency - two fallen trees and lamp column down blocking the road.
"Machinery required to remove hazard."
Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.