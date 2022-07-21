News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Worst game of Jenga' - Police stop truck with car on top of skip on A12

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:28 AM July 21, 2022
A truck transporting a car perched on top of a skip was stopped by police for travelling with an insecure load in Lowestoft

A truck transporting a car precariously perched on top of a skip was stopped by police for travelling with an insecure load in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

A truck was stopped by the police after they spotted it transporting a car precariously secured on top of a skip.

The vehicle was travelling along the A12 near Lowestoft when it was stopped by officers.

It was pulled over at 9.30am on Tuesday opposite Pontins in Pakefield.

A small silver hatchback was being carried by the truck on top of a skip held in place only with a chain through the front windows.

The East Kestrel Lowestoft police team described it as the "worst game of Jenga".

The driver was subsequently issued with a ticket for an insecure load.

