Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

‘Try A Train’ open event aims to increase confidence to travel

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:40 AM May 25, 2022
A new train at Lowestoft

A new train at Lowestoft. - Credit: Greater Anglia

A special event will give people in and around Lowestoft the chance to board a new Greater Anglia train on Saturday.

The 'Try A Train' open event will see one of Greater Anglia’s new Stadler bi-mode trains situated in platform 4 at Lowestoft from 11am to 3pm on May 28.

Locals will have the chance to tour the new trains and see the new layout and features.

It has been organised by the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and Greater Anglia as part of a national ‘Community Rail Week’ and in celebration of the 175th anniversary of the railway reaching Lowestoft.

Greater Anglia staff and volunteers from the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project will be on hand to answer questions and receive feedback.

Martin Halliday, Rail Development Officer for the Community Rail Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to work with Greater Anglia to have one of their brand-new trains standing at Lowestoft for people to come and see the transformation in terms of comfort and accessibility.

"It’s amazing to think how far the line has come since the railway reached Lowestoft 175 years ago!"

Greater Anglia
Lowestoft News

