Roads to close for drainage works as part of Gull Wing development

Drivers could face disruption as sections of two busy roads are temporarily closed with traffic diverted.

Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out drainage relocation works as part of the new Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft, with closures in place on Denmark Road and Rotterdam Road.

Parts of Demark Road and Rotterdam Road will be closed from November 29 until December 10.

Two diversion routes will be in operation and with the closures in place "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Diversion routes of 2.7km and 4.6km will be in operation.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closures with the 106 buses on diversion.

A post on the First bus website said: "Due to drainage relocation works on the new Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Denmark Road will be closed from November 29 until December 10.

"SCC will provide a temporary stop at a safe place on Peto Way to serve the retail park."

