Emergency services respond to two crashes on Lowestoft roads
Motorists were reportedly injured while one woman was taken to hospital following two separate early morning crashes in Lowestoft.
Police and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were called out to separate two-car crashes on Friday morning (July 9).
A woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash involving a Fiat Panda and a parked Ford Focus on Sussex Road in Lowestoft.
Police officers and EEAST responded at shortly after 9.20am, with recovery of the vehicle also carried out.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Sussex Road in Lowestoft just after 9.45am.
"An adult woman was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment and treatment.”
Police and EEAST were then called out at 10.49am following a crash on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft at the junction with Royal Avenue.
Two cars - a Renault Clio and Daihatsu Teros - were involved in the crash, with reports of "some injuries" being sustained, according to police.
The vehicles were recovered at the scene by 11.30am.