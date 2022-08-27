Roads to close for two months for reconstruction works

Full footway reconstruction works will take place on Chedgrave Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as sections of two roads in Lowestoft are being temporarily closed.

Road closures will be in place as Suffolk Highways oversees "full footway reconstruction" works.

The works will take place in Chedgrave Road and The Fairway in Lowestoft from next week for the next two months.

Diversion routes will be in place while the works are carried out.

They will begin on August 30 until October 29.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map delays are likely.

It states that the "full footway reconstruction works" will be carried out in two phases - firstly starting in Chedgrave Road, with phase two on The Fairway.

Traffic will be diverted via Heigham Drive, Denton Drive, The Fairway and vice versa for phase one of the works, with a diversion route along Broadwaters Road, Langley Gardens, Heigham Drive, Denton Drive and vice versa for the second phase.

