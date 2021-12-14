Village road to be closed for 'urgent' flood works

A section of Church Road in Kessingland is being closed as "urgent flood relief works" are carried out. - Credit: Google Images

Motorists are being warned they could face disruption as part of a village road is temporarily closed for emergency works.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of Church Road in Kessingland as "urgent flood relief works" are carried out on Tuesday, December 14.

The road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted as the works take place between 9am and 3.30pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out, with traffic to be diverted.

It states the road closure will be in place on Church Road in Kessingland "from the footpath between Church Road until 145 Church Road" for gully cleaning after "flooding on the Highway".

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "A closure will be in place along Church Road, Kessingland on December 14 between 9am and 3.30pm, for gully cleaning.

"Please follow the diversion along High Street, Field Lane, Wash Lane and vice versa."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses and BorderBus are being warned of the temporary closure.

