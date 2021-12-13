Road to be closed for 'urgent' pothole repairs in Lowestoft

A section of Church Road in Lowestoft will be temporarily closed as "urgent" pothole repairs take place. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as part of a busy road in Lowestoft is temporarily closed for emergency works.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close a section of Church Road in Lowestoft as "urgent" pothole repairs are carried out on Tuesday, December 14.

The road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted as the works take place between 9.30am and 1pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the road closure will be in place on Church Road in Lowestoft "from Winnipeg Road until Burton Street" for "urgent" repairs to "carriageway potholes."

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "Church Road, Lowestoft will be closed from Winnipeg Road until Burton Street on December 14 between 9.30am and 1pm.

"Please follow the diversion B1074, A1144, A1117, B1074 and visa versa."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.