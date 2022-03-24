Motorcyclist injured after crash with van in Lowestoft
Published: 3:20 PM March 24, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorcyclist suffered arm and leg injuries after a crash involving a van in Lowestoft.
Emergency services were called to the crash in St Peter's Street shortly after 2.30pm today.
A police spokesman said the road was partially blocked after the incident.
They also said that the driver of the van has suffered no injuries.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.