News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist injured after crash with van in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:20 PM March 24, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Lowestoft

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist suffered arm and leg injuries after a crash involving a van in Lowestoft. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in St Peter's Street shortly after 2.30pm today.

A police spokesman said the road was partially blocked after the incident. 

They also said that the driver of the van has suffered no injuries. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary

More than 75 motorists commit offences during 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Taylor Gee has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences.

23-year-old Lowestoft man jailed for drug offences

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Beth O’Grady, Joel Charles, Cllr Alan Green, Emma Krijgsman and Lauren Goulder

New employment service unveiled in vacant town centre retail store

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Highways

Road to be closed as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon