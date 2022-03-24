Motorcyclist injured after crash with van in Lowestoft

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist suffered arm and leg injuries after a crash involving a van in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to the crash in St Peter's Street shortly after 2.30pm today.

A police spokesman said the road was partially blocked after the incident.

They also said that the driver of the van has suffered no injuries.

