Village road to be temporarily closed for 'urgent' repairs

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:01 PM April 4, 2022
The A1095 Halesworth Road in Reydon is set to close.

The A1095 Halesworth Road in Reydon is set to close temporarily. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face disruption as a village road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "urgent" repairs.

Suffolk Highways will carry out emergency works on the A1095 in Reydon, near Southwold with a road closure set to be in force.

The repairs are taking place on the A1095 on Halesworth Road "from Reydon Road to Mardle Road" tomorrow, Tuesday,  April 5 between 9.30am and 2pm.

A diversion route will be in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Urgent carriageway ironworks - sunken, risen or broken."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "Halesworth Road, Reydon will be closed between 9.30am and 2pm on Tuesday, April 5 to allow for urgent carriageway repairs to be carried out.

"Our 99A service will be diverted via Wangford, in both directions, during this time."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

