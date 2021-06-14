North Suffolk road to close with traffic diverted for gully repairs

Published: 11:20 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM June 14, 2021

A section of the B1126 Wangford Road is to be closed with traffic diverted. - Credit: Google Images

Part of a north Suffolk road will be temporarily closed next week for repairs.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a section of the B1126 Wangford Road is to be closed with traffic diverted.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out "permanent repairs to broken gully grate and frame" with the road closed at Wangford Hill between 9.30am and noon on Wednesday, June 23.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely”, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

A diversion route along the B1126, A1095, A12, B1126 and vice versa will be in operation.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses service are being warned of the diversion.

A post on the First bus website said: "A section of Wangford Hill between Wangford and Reydon will be closed to allow for gully repairs.

"The 10.10am ex Southwold service 99 will be affected by this closure and will instead operate via the coast road route (Reydon, South Cove, Wrentham)."

