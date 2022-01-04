News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Village road to be closed for 'urgent pothole repairs'

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:35 PM January 4, 2022
Wangford Road works

Works will take place on the B1126 Wangford Road. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as parts of a village road are temporarily closed for two phases of emergency works.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close two sections of Wangford Road, between Wangford and Reydon, as "urgent" pothole repairs are carried out on Wednesday, January 5.

The village road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted as the works take place between 9.30am and 1pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out for "urgent pothole repairs."

It states that the road closure for the first phase of works between 9.30am and 11am will be in place on the B1126 at Wangford Hill.

The second phase of works "from Quay Lane until A1095" on Wangford Road will then be carried out from around 11am to noon. 

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses were being warned of the temporary closure. A spokesman said: "Service 99 will therefore be unable to serve Wangford and will be diverted via the South Cove Coast Road during this time."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

