Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m bridge works progress

Published: 4:08 PM August 22, 2021

A section of Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, September 6 until the end of July 2022. - Credit: Mick Howes

A section of road will be closed for more than 10 months to allow vital works to be carried out ahead of the construction of a new £126.75m bridge.

With works continuing on both the northern and southern sides of Lake Lothing in Lowestoft, the Gull Wing third crossing will see a much-needed third crossing built to reduce traffic congestion in the town.

Works are continuing as part of the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

But motorists are being warned to expect delays as work starts on Waveney Drive in Lowestoft from Monday, September 6 through to July next year.

The Gull Wing, which is being delivered by Suffolk County Council and built by Farrans Construction, aims to regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

Householders and businesses have been informed of the pending closure of Waveney Drive for construction works, as the bridge will eventually link Waveney Drive on the south side of Lake Lothing, to Denmark Road and Peto Way on the north side.

Simon Bretherton, project director of the Gull Wing, said: “This section of Waveney Drive is being closed as the most efficient, least disruptive and safest option available, as we move into a key phase of construction of the Gull Wing.

“There is a lot of work starting in the area in September, when the road closure will come into place.

"The management of this area is complex, with significant excavations, re-routing of utilities, new drainage and construction of a new roundabout.

"Therefore, time is needed for this work to be completed effectively and in the safest way for the public and our workforce.

“We understand how these temporary changes may inconvenience people as they travel around the area, and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience as we build a bridge that will offer the town so much for decades to come.

"We ask people to be considerate when using alternative routes and the diversions that have been put in place.”

With the temporary closure of a section of Waveney Drive - from the Riverside/Waveney Drive junction through to 44 Waveney Drive - in place until the end of July 2022, a signed diversion route will be operation.

Full access to residential properties on Waveney Drive and Waveney Crescent will be maintained as will full access to Riverside Road and the businesses.

