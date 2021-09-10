MP repeats call for direct trains between Lowestoft and London

Published: 3:28 PM September 10, 2021

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has again called for direct train services between Lowestoft and London.

Speaking in the House of Commons on September 9, the Conservative MP called on transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris to confirm the service is a priority for Great British Railways.

He said: "The restoration of the through rail service from Lowestoft to Liverpool Street is vital to levelling up and improving accessibility to the Waveney area.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: UK Parliament

"While it is a requirement of Greater Anglia's current franchise, it has not yet been delivered."

In response, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "The current timetable structure and track capacity on the Great Eastern line south of Ipswich have not allowed any new direct services to be implemented to Liverpool Street at this time.

"I am aware of the problem; my officials have asked Greater Anglia to continue to see whether there might be opportunities to introduce direct services, as I very much recognise the importance of the direct service."

The services had been promised as part of the company's nine-year franchise agreement with the Department for Transport, which began in October 2016 and would have seen four trains each way per day between Lowestoft and London.