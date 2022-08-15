News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Part of busy Lowestoft road set for overnight closures

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:31 PM August 15, 2022
Part of Waveney Road in Lowestoft is set for overnight closures

Part of Waveney Road in Lowestoft is set for overnight closures - Credit: Google Maps

Part of a busy Lowestoft road is set for overnight closures next week as the next phase of a flood prevention project gets under way.

Waveney Road will be closed from Monday, August 22 until Friday, August 26, between 8pm and 6am, to allow for the next stage of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project to take place.

The works will complete a CCTV survey of the carriageway drainage system, divert the power feed to the traffic lights and divert the main supply to enable construction of the tidal flood walls to continue.

In order for work to be carried out quickly and safely, East Suffolk Council confirmed the road would be closed between the Bascule Bridge and the Waveney Road and Commercial Road junction.

A diversion will be in place.

Once the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project is completed, it is anticipated more than 1,500 homes and 800 businesses will be protected from flooding.

Lowestoft News

