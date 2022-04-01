Lowestoft road set to close overnight as flood prevention works continue

Waveney Road in Lowestoft is set to close overnight on Monday, April 4. - Credit: Google Maps

A busy Lowestoft road is set to be closed overnight as the next phase of the town's flood risk management project gets underway.

Waveney Road will be shut on Monday, April 4, between the hours of 8pm and 6am, to allow the construction of the tidal flood walls to continue.

⚠️ Please be aware Waveney Road (A47) will be closed in Lowestoft on Mon 4 April from 8pm - 6am to install a temporary barrier on the footpath as construction on the tidal flood walls continues.



A temporary barrier will be placed on the footpath and a diversion will be marked during the closure.

Once completed, the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project will provide protection from flooding to more than 1,500 homes and 800 businesses.

Lowestoft currently has no formal defences to prevent flooding from the sea.

The overnight works are a vital step in the development of the flood walls and will also help to minimise disruption to traffic through the town during the day.