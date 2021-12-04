Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week

Roadworks are still ongoing as part of the new £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With some roads across Lowestoft still largely impacted by works on the ongoing Gull Wing bridge, here are some disruptions you should be aware of.

Work is continuing on the new £126.75m third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there also delays expected on Denmark Road and Peto Way on the other.

Once completed, it is hoped that Lowestoft's third crossing will reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

Elsewhere, The Ravine is also closed until Friday, December 10 while work is carried out on Jubilee Bridge, which runs from Belle Vue Park over The Ravine in Lowestoft.

The popular 19th century footbridge has been temporarily closed as specialist work is being completed on it.

